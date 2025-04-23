Survey Reflects Housing Affordability

NATIONAL, (WOWO) — The cost of buying a house has skyrocketed in recent years as mortgage rates have soared and that has made buying a home less of a reality for many.

The website Wallet Hub has done a deep dive into which states are more affordable and which ones aren’t based on mortgages as a percentage of monthly income.

Indiana is the 8th most affordable state for home ownership in the country with Hoosiers spending about 21 percent of their income on a mortgage.

Ohio came in 5th with residents there paying a little over 20 percent.

The most affordable State was Iowa at about 19 percent.

The least affordable was Hawaii – where residents said Aloha to 54 and a half percent of their monthly income.