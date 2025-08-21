August 20, 2025
Cooler Temps, Rain Not Likely

by Network Indiana0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Cooler temperatures have arrived in Indiana and the National Weather Service says there’s little to no chance for rain across the state for the next 10 days.

“This is probably one of the coolest stretches we’ve had in months,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Moore says “the taste of fall is coming” with highs being in the upper 70s to low 80s across Indiana.

“We’re going to see some of the coolest overnight lows we haven’t had in a while,” said Moore. “We’ll probably get into the 40s at some point over the next 10 days.”

Moore expects high temperatures to be warmer in southern Indiana and cooler in the northern parts of the state, but it shouldn’t vary too much.

