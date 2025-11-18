After Scandals, Michigan Moves to Curb Last-Minute ‘Pork-Barrel’ Spending

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan lawmakers have approved major reforms to the state’s earmark process, requiring full public disclosure 45 days before final budget votes.

The legislation comes after several scandals involving allegedly misspent or embezzled earmarks in recent budgets. Under the new rules, lawmakers must publicly post details of proposed grants, including sponsor names, recipients, purpose, and the requested amount. Only nonprofits that have been operating for at least three years and maintain a physical office can qualify. For-profit entities are barred from receiving grants.

House Speaker Matt Hall called the reforms “the most important ethics, accountability and transparency legislation to pass in years,” noting that previous budgets often included billions in last-minute earmarks with little public oversight.

The measure passed both chambers unanimously and now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature. Lawmakers say the changes will improve transparency, reduce corruption, and allow state funds to be directed to broader priorities such as roads, schools, and public transit.