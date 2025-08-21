Troopers Save Choking Teen at Indiana State Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 14-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery thanks to the quick actions of two Indiana State Troopers at the State Fair.

On Saturday night, Trooper Vincent Scott from the Versailles District and Trooper Ryan Hale from the Fort Wayne District were patrolling the midway when they spotted the teen in distress. Around 9:20 p.m., Trooper Scott saw the girl take a sip of a lemon shakeup before she began choking and clutching her throat.

Scott immediately stepped in and performed abdominal thrusts, better known as the Heimlich maneuver. After about three thrusts, the obstruction was cleared and the girl could breathe again.

While Scott assisted the teen, Hale radioed for EMS, who later transported her to the fairgrounds medical facility for observation. She is expected to recover without any lasting effects.

State Police officials say the troopers’ quick thinking likely saved the girl’s life. Scott has been with ISP for more than five years, while Hale has served for nearly two years.