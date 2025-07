STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Cops Cycling for Survivors is gearing up for its 24th annual ride across Indiana to support the families of fallen police officers.

The 13-day, 1,000-mile journey will start on July 7th at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and cover all four corners of the state.

The ride will culminate in a closing ceremony at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, where four officers who died in the line of duty in 2024 will be honored.