NATIONAL, Ind. (WOWO) — As we get ready to go into the 4th of July weekend – fireworks will be part of it for many in the region.

The Red Cross is out with some tips to keep home fireworks safe and enjoyable.

Experts say to always follow the instructions on the packaging, keep a supply of water close by, never give fireworks to small children, and don’t aim them at people, animals, or vehicles.

If you’re lighting fireworks, wear eye and hand protection and never try to relight a dud.