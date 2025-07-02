July 2, 2025
Indiana News

Cookout Costs Up

by David Scheie0
person grilling hamburger patties

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — The cost of a 4th of July cookout is a bit higher this year.

According to Farm Bureau, it will cost about $7.15 per person which is about 5 percent higher than last year.

Officials say that inflation due to supply chain issues that have driven much higher increases over the past year have leveled out.

The two highest price increase items this year are ice cream which is 31 percent higher than last year, and strawberries which are 17 percent higher.

Ground beef is about the same as last year – but pork prices are expected to be lower.

Related posts

New prepaid debit card rules “more consumer friendly”

Indiana News Service

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne offering CDL training this fall

Brooklyne Beatty

Rocker Tom Petty taken off life support after suffering full cardiac arrest

Jon Zimney

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.