Cookout Costs Up

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — The cost of a 4th of July cookout is a bit higher this year.

According to Farm Bureau, it will cost about $7.15 per person which is about 5 percent higher than last year.

Officials say that inflation due to supply chain issues that have driven much higher increases over the past year have leveled out.

The two highest price increase items this year are ice cream which is 31 percent higher than last year, and strawberries which are 17 percent higher.

Ground beef is about the same as last year – but pork prices are expected to be lower.