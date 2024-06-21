Coroner ID’s man killed in Huntington County head-on crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Huntington County Coroner has identified the man killed in a head-on collision Thursday morning.

27-year-old Jordan Collins, of Huntington, has been identified as the deceased passenger of a Honda Accord that was northbound on State Road 9 in Wayne Township when for reasons unknown, crossed the centerline and into the path of a southbound Chevrolet Equinox.

The Accord struck the Equinox. 55-year-old Kyle Collins, Jordan’s father, was extricated and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The driver of the Equinox, Ashlee Russell, age 28, of Jonesboro, Ind., was also taken to a local hospital.

Collins’ cause of death is multiple blunt force traumatic injuries due to the motor vehicle crash. His death has been ruled accidental by the Huntington County Coroner.

Neither of the two men in the Accord were wearing seatbelts.