June 22, 2024
FedEx truck overcorrects, skids into DeKalb County cornfield

by Derek Decker

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne FedEx driver lost control and overcorrected, causing her truck to skid to a stop in a DeKalb County cornfield Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., 22-year-old Zee Riley was traveling north on State Road 327, just north of Diehl Ditch, when the white FedEx box truck went off the right side of the road. Riley overcorrected and after leaving the roadway, the truck came to rest on its passenger side.

The driver reported back pain on scene and was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the vehicle appeared to be a total loss.

