September 24, 2024
Local News

Coroner IDs murder victims pulled from St. Mary’s River

by Derek Decker0
Photo Supplied / Allen County Coroner's Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner says the two bodies found in the St. Mary’s River last week were both brutally murdered.

Cleaning volunteers found human remains of the two adults in the river on Friday. 41-year-old Matthew Johnson and 40-year-old Christina Dixon, both of Connersville, had their deaths ruled as homicides by the Allen County Coroner on Tuesday.

Johnson died of both a gunshot wound and a stab wound, while Dixon was strangled and suffocated to death.

The investigation continues as police search for leads on a suspect.

