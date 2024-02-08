Coroner releases identity of woman killed in fire last month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman who was killed in a fire on Fort Wayne’s northeast side last month.
42-year-old Rebecca Phillips was in her home in the 8100 block of St. Joe Road when a blaze broke out.
Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor said the flames may have become more intense because the house was cluttered enough it was called “hoarding.”
Firefighters were forced to cut a hole in a wall to get to Phillips when they were on scene.
Three pets also perished in the fire.
The official cause remains under investigation.