February 8, 2024
Local News

Coroner releases identity of woman killed in fire last month

by Derek Decker0
Photo Supplied / Allen County Coroner's Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman who was killed in a fire on Fort Wayne’s northeast side last month.

42-year-old Rebecca Phillips was in her home in the 8100 block of St. Joe Road when a blaze broke out.

Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor said the flames may have become more intense because the house was cluttered enough it was called “hoarding.”

Firefighters were forced to cut a hole in a wall to get to Phillips when they were on scene.

Three pets also perished in the fire.

The official cause remains under investigation.

Related posts

IN Attorney General to Hold Press Conference for Launch of Interstate Summit

WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne announces official trick-or-treat hours

Saige Driver

Fort Wayne Ranked 69th in Promoting Healthy Activity

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.