Coroner releases identity of woman killed in fire last month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman who was killed in a fire on Fort Wayne’s northeast side last month.

42-year-old Rebecca Phillips was in her home in the 8100 block of St. Joe Road when a blaze broke out.

Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor said the flames may have become more intense because the house was cluttered enough it was called “hoarding.”

Firefighters were forced to cut a hole in a wall to get to Phillips when they were on scene.

Three pets also perished in the fire.

The official cause remains under investigation.