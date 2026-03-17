Costco Issues Nationwide Recall for Prepared Meatloaf Meal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) A prepared dinner sold at Costco warehouses in more than two dozen states is being recalled because of a possible salmonella contamination risk.

The recall involves Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze meal kits sold between March 2 and March 13. The products were available at Costco locations in 26 states and the District of Columbia.

Costco says the recall was triggered after an ingredient supplier reported a potential contamination issue with a component used in the meatloaf, according to Nexstar.

Customers who purchased the meal kits are advised not to eat the product. Instead, Costco says they should return it to any warehouse location for a full refund.

So far, no illnesses or injuries linked to the recalled meal have been reported.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms typically begin between six hours and six days after exposure and most people recover within several days without treatment.

However, infections can become more serious for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimates salmonella causes about 1.35 million infections, more than 26,000 hospitalizations, and roughly 420 deaths each year in the United States.

Consumers who believe they may have eaten the product and are experiencing symptoms are advised to seek medical care.