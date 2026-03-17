Driver Admits Causing Injury in New Prairie Baseball Crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) The driver involved in last year’s New Prairie baseball team bus crash has entered a guilty plea in LaPorte County court.

Shawn Akison pled guilty to two charges: causing catastrophic injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to WSBT 22.

The crash occurred last May on State Road 2 when Akison, driving a box truck, allegedly failed to stop for police before striking two mini buses carrying baseball players and coaches. Seven players and two coaches were injured in the collision.

Akison had faced additional charges related to the crash but resolved two of the most serious counts through the plea deal. His sentencing is scheduled for April 29, according to court documents.

Police reports describe the driver’s actions as reckless and emphasize the risks posed to the students and staff on the buses. The case continues to highlight the dangers of driving under the influence and the legal consequences for those responsible for serious injuries.