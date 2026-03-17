Ohio Police Investigate Case Linked to Vigilante Sting Group

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WOWO) A Tiffin man has been arrested in Sandusky County after police say an investigation connected to an online sting operation led to an attempted importuning charge.

Authorities say 68-year-old Ronald Callahan was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Sandusky County Jail following an investigation by the Fremont Police Department.

The case began Wednesday evening after officers were called to a disturbance at a Denny’s restaurant on Cedar Street in Fremont. Investigators say a separate disturbance involving another person was also reported at a nearby Sheetz store along State Route 53 outside the city limits.

Police say both incidents involved members of the group Dads Against Predators, which conducts online sting operations aimed at identifying people suspected of trying to meet minors for sexual activity.

Officials say those operations are conducted independently of law enforcement and outside the formal structure used by police investigations. Members of the group have agreed to provide investigators with videos and online messages that may help support the case, according to WTOL.

A police report says Callahan believed he was communicating online with a 15-year-old boy before arranging a meeting at the restaurant. Investigators say the account was actually part of the sting operation.

Fremont Police Chief Derek Wensinger said the department had not previously been investigating Callahan and noted that cases involving vigilante sting groups can create legal and evidentiary complications.

Callahan appeared in Fremont Municipal Court on Friday, where a judge set bond at $5,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 20, according to WTOL.

Fremont police and the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office say the investigation into the incidents remains ongoing.