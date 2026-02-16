Court Docs: Muncie Inmate Faces Felony Battery Charge

MUNCIE, IND. (WOWO) A 53-year-old inmate at the Delaware County Jail is facing a felony charge after court documents allege he threw urine at correctional officers during a confrontation inside his cell.

Larry Scott was preliminarily charged Wednesday with Level 6 felony battery against a public official engaging in official duty.

According to court documents cited by FOX59/CBS4, officers discovered suspected contraband inside Scott’s cell and instructed him to surrender the items. Investigators say Scott refused and warned staff he would throw a cup of urine at anyone who entered the cell.

Two correctional officers later approached the cell. Documents allege Scott took a drink from the cup and then threatened the officers with it. After officers equipped themselves with protective shields and entered the cell, Scott allegedly threw the liquid at them.

Officers reported the substance appeared to be urine based on its color and odor. Authorities were able to retrieve the suspected contraband, though court documents do not specify what the items were.

Scott was previously arrested in December on battery-related charges, including battery involving bodily waste, according to prior reporting by FOX59/CBS4.

The case remains under investigation.