Crash At Fort Wayne Gas Station Leaves One Injured, No Life-Threatening Conditions Reported

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Tuesday morning crash at a gas station in Fort Wayne left one person injured, but authorities say no life-threatening injuries were reported.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD), the crash happened around 8 a.m. at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Clinton and Lafayette streets.

Police say a pickup truck struck an SUV and a car on Clinton Street. The impact sent the pickup truck and SUV into a parked Pepsi truck at the gas station. The SUV bounced off the Pepsi truck and knocked over a gas pump.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, the SUV driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Pepsi truck was not inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The car that was also hit by the pickup truck left the roadway and struck an abandoned building across the street. Police say no other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.