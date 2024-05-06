Violent Weekend Leaves Multiple People Shot in Separate Incidents Around Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne was the scene of multiple shootings over the weekend.

On Saturday, Glenbrook Mall closed early when a shooting left one person injured, and another may have been injured by the crowd rushing out of the mall. Police are interviewing one suspect, but are still searching for another.

Three people were hurt, one badly, after being shot early Sunday morning. Police say they think the three were shot at the same location, though the victims were taken to two different hospitals at different times.

Police are investigating another shooting at Headwaters Park near downtown. No further details are available at this time.