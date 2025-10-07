Crash Involving School Bus Fatally Injures Construction Worker

Kokomo, IN (WOWO) A tragic crash in Howard County claimed the life of a Logansport construction worker Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on October 6, 2025, at the intersection of State Road 22 and County Road 400 East. According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, a school bus collided with a pickup truck, which then struck the construction worker, identified as Aaron M. Esparza, 31.

Investigators say Tara D. Lopez, 35, of Kokomo, was driving a yellow 2018 Bluebird school bus northbound on County Road 400 East, following another vehicle through a construction zone. As the bus entered the intersection, an eastbound 2008 Dodge Ram, driven by Rolland Brent McQuiston, 72, of Windfall, struck the bus on the driver’s side — forcing it into Mr. Esparza, who was directing traffic.

Esparza was pronounced dead at the scene by the Howard County Coroner’s Office. Lopez sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. None of the eight children on board the bus were hurt, according to officials.

Investigators say alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors. The crash remains under investigation.