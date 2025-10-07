Smoke Alarm Alerts Residents to Garage Fire

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) A smoke detector likely saved lives Monday night after it alerted residents to a garage fire on the city’s northeast side.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was dispatched to 2908 Briar Bush Drive just after 9:15 p.m., where crews arrived to find heavy flames consuming the attached garage of a two-story home.

Two adults and a dog evacuated safely after hearing the alarm and calling 911. One person was evaluated at the scene by Three Rivers Ambulance for minor injuries. During a search of the home, firefighters also rescued two cats.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, which was largely contained to the garage. FWPD, Allen County 911, Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code, AEP, and NIPSCO all responded to assist in managing the scene and securing utilities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.