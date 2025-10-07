Grant County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Phone Scam Targeting Residents

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to an ongoing phone scam in which individuals posing as sheriff’s deputies attempt to extort money from unsuspecting residents.

According to Sheriff Garcia, the scammers are using deceptive tactics, including threats of arrest, to pressure victims into sending money through wire transfers, gift cards, or other untraceable payment methods.

In many cases, the caller ID may even display the official Sheriff’s Office number, making the scam appear legitimate.

Sheriff Garcia emphasized that no legitimate member of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office will ever contact residents to demand money or personal financial information over the phone.

What Residents Should Do:

Hang up immediately if someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office demands money.

Never provide personal or financial information over the phone.

Be aware that the Sheriff’s Office number may appear on caller ID, even during fraudulent calls.

Verify suspicious calls by contacting the Sheriff’s Office directly at (765) 662-9836 .

Report scam attempts to (765) 688-8168.

Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and to share this warning with friends and family, especially seniors who are often targeted by such scams.