Crash Leaves One Man Injured in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash in DeKalb County Tuesday night has left one man in the hospital.

It started shortly after 10:00 P.M. when officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Road 1 on a report of a crash. 59-year-old William Knapp, of Hamilton, IN, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound near St. Joe when he veered off the road and struck a utility pole.

Knapp sustained head, neck, and arm pain and was transported by EMS to Parkview Regional. The Tahoe was totaled from the crash.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor, and the incident remains under investigation.