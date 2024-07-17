July 17, 2024
Local News

Crash Leaves One Man Injured in DeKalb County

by Heather Starr0
Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash in DeKalb County Tuesday night has left one man in the hospital.

It started shortly after 10:00 P.M. when officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Road 1 on a report of a crash.  59-year-old William Knapp, of Hamilton, IN, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound near St. Joe when he veered off the road and struck a utility pole.

Knapp sustained head, neck, and arm pain and was transported by EMS to Parkview Regional. The Tahoe was totaled from the crash.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor, and the incident remains under investigation.

Related posts

Driving 110 mph and No License Lands Fort Wayne Man in Jail

Kayla Blakeslee

Fort Wayne weekend events October 25 – 27

Heather Starr

Grant County police searching for wanted man

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.