American Cancer Society Honors Tom and Cindy Henry with Impact Award at Fort Wayne Golf Classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The American Cancer Society (ACS) celebrated the dedication of Mayor Tom and Cindy Henry by presenting them with the Health Equity Impact Award during the Fort Wayne Golf Classic on June 20, 2024.

Known for establishing the Fort Wayne Health Equity Coalition and engaging the community in the fight against cancer, the Henrys’ efforts were recognized for their hope and dedication, which are expected to drive the ultimate victory against cancer.

The award was accepted by their daughter, Beth Henry. “My parents would be so proud to receive this award. This is what they loved doing,” said Beth Henry. The award has now been renamed the Tom and Cindy Henry Health Equity Impact Award, honoring extraordinary individuals in Northeast Indiana who make significant contributions to cancer fight through health equity initiatives. Nominations for future recipients will be managed by the Fort Wayne Health Equity Coalition, founded by Mayor Tom Henry in 2022.

“The American Cancer Society salutes Mayor Tom and Cindy Henry for their unwavering commitment to this community and the impact they have made. Their consistent dedication to health equity initiatives and creating communication and education regarding access to care for every individual is an outstanding example of leadership for all,” said Kimberly Bostic, Strategic Director of North Region Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the American Cancer Society.

The Fort Wayne Golf Classic raised an impressive $79,066 this year, bringing the total funds raised since the event’s inception in 2022 to over $329,000. These funds will be used for cancer research focusing on health equity, addressing cancer disparities, and supporting free cancer programs and services in Northeast Indiana. The event was supported by local sponsors including TJ Nowak, Patrick Industries, Ruoff, DeHayes Group, Athletico, G&L Corp, Fraternal Order of Police, and Lincare, with the Mission Sponsor being the English, Bonter, Mitchell Foundation. Participating companies included Budget Blinds, 3Rivers Credit Union, PPC, Fortify Life, Dutch Made Cabinets, EnviroClean, and Kelley Automotive.

The ACS’s Fort Wayne Golf Classic is a premier tournament that supports the Society’s mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Despite the progress in cancer research, there is still significant work to be done. To learn more and support this mission, visit www.fortwaynegolfclassic.org. Donations can also be submitted to the American Cancer Society, attention Fort Wayne Golf Classic SK: FSK6SX, PO Box 681405, Indianapolis, Indiana 46268.