FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne firefighters battled a blaze on Wells Street early Monday morning.

FWFD says crews responded to the 2100 block of Wells Street just before 4:30 a.m. and found smoke and heavy fire coming from a two story home.

Three people inside escaped without injuries.

Crews worked to bring the fire under control in less than 15 minutes.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.