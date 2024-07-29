Indiana police officer arrested for drunk driving

AVON, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — An IMPD officer was arrested in Avon last Thursday according to a probable cause affidavit.

A Hendricks County deputy pulled over Sgt. Peter Fekkes in a 2021 Ford Mustang around 11:00 p.m. after noticing him traveling over the center line while driving. When asked, Fekkes apparently cited eating Taco Bell while driving as why he crossed the center line.

Fekkes denied having any drinks when asked by police. Officers did however note that he had alcohol on his breath, bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech.

Police noticed an open bottle of vodka on the floor of his car and after a blood draw, Fekkes was found to have a B-A-C of .249, which is almost 3 times the legal limit. A blood draw was taken as Fekkes refused to perform or submit to any field sobriety tests while pulled over.

Fekkes was already suspended by the time of his arrest. IMPD suspended him back in April for another drunk driving incident that happened in Ohio in 2022. IMPD said in a press release that Fekkes did not “have police authority or police powers” at the time of his arrest.

He is currently being held at the Hendricks County Jail without bond.