Another Crypto Heist Hits Grant County: $700K in Gear Gone

GRANT COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) Grant County authorities are investigating yet another major crypto theft — this time at a decrepit mining site owned by the China-based company Your Choice.

Deputies say roughly $700,000 in cryptocurrency mining computers were stolen from the four-acre property, which sits just west of Interstate 69. The fenced site is filled with running machines, but neighbors describe it as an eyesore, cluttered with trash, debris, and overgrown weeds.

Investigators believe the missing equipment is connected to a hijacked shipment of 1,000 mining machines reported earlier this month. The company purchased the property in 2022 for about $125,000, and the facility has since drawn scrutiny for both its appearance and security.

The theft adds to a growing list of crypto-related crimes in Grant County, where rural properties are increasingly being used as mining hubs — often storing expensive equipment in remote, poorly monitored areas. Deputies are urging anyone with information about the theft or the hijacked shipment to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.