Darlington Holiday Warehouse Kicks Off 21st Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The wait is almost over for holiday bargain hunters. Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens its doors for its 21st season this Friday, October 10, at 10 a.m.—and if last week’s “Facebook Friday” buzz is any sign, some shoppers may start lining up hours early.

The seasonal store, known for drawing hundreds of thousands of customers from across the Midwest, will once again transform its Fort Wayne location at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd. into a massive holiday wonderland.

To mark the milestone year, Darlington is planning a season full of giveaways and festivities. Shoppers can expect daily cash or prize giveaways worth $500, free weekend balloon animals and pucker powder for kids, and a variety of product samples. A local favorite—the Classic Hits Weenie Wagon—will also return Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving free hot dogs, chips, and water while supplies last.

Darlington Holiday Warehouse features nearly two million items, most priced at $2.79. From books and toys to home décor and holiday goods, the store offers brand-name items from companies like Nerf, Crayola, Play-Doh, and ty. Last year, the retailer was recognized as North America’s largest specialty seller of Legos, and this year it continues to feature favorites such as Melissa & Doug products at 50% off through October.

Beyond the shelves of Christmas décor, Darlington also stocks Halloween and Thanksgiving items, kitchen accessories, pet gifts, and a variety of food products—including cheese, sausage, cookies, and popcorn. Shoppers can also look forward to new snack options and a spicy surprise with two new hot sauce brands added this year.

Darlington Holiday Warehouse will remain open through December 24.