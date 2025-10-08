Ready-to-Eat? Not Anymore—Listeria Alert Issued

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for certain HelloFresh Ready-Made Meals after a spinach ingredient tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous foodborne pathogen.

The affected meals were produced by FreshRealm and shipped directly to consumers. The spinach, regulated by the FDA, was supplied by Sno Pac Foods, which recently recalled it over contamination concerns.

The impacted products include:

10.1-oz. “Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta” (Lot codes 49107 and 48840)

10-oz. “Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey” (Lot codes 50069, 50073, 50698)

Both meals were distributed via HelloFresh and carry establishment numbers Est. 47718, Est. 2937, or P-47718.

🚫 Do not consume these meals. FSIS advises anyone who purchased them to dispose of the product immediately or return it to the place of purchase. The agency warns that more products could be added as the investigation continues.

There are no confirmed reports of illness at this time, but Listeria can pose serious health risks, especially to pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, confusion, and gastrointestinal distress.

👉 Check labels carefully and visit the FSIS website for updates. If you’ve experienced symptoms after eating a recalled meal, contact your healthcare provider.