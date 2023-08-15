August 15, 2023
Pat Miller

David Rubin, Former Mayor of Shiloh Israel

by Heather Starr0

David Rubin talks to Pat Miller about how the Washington Post is in serious trouble over its “pull piece” surrounding a Palestinian terror cell.

 

Related posts

Kevin Leininger

Caleb Hatch

Pat DAN COATS Interview 11-14

Pat Miller

Lowell Ponte

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.