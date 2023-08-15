August 15, 2023
Fort Wayne police investigating weekend Kroger robberies

by Ian Randall0
Photo supplied/Fort Wayne Police Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police say they are investigating armed robberies at three local Kroger stores on Sunday, August 13.

Police say they believe the same suspect was responsible for all three robberies. In each incident, the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money and threatening to use a gun.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his mid 20s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 140 pounds, wearing a green hoodie and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, or use the P3 tips app.

