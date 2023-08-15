One person dead after fatal crash Monday in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died and two children were injured in a Monday crash.

The office says the crash occurred in the west 4000 block of 300 South. Life savings measures were performed on the driver, 41-year-old Maria Evans of Sims, Indiana, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two children were transported to a local hospital and then transferred to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment. They are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details have been released.