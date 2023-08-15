August 15, 2023
Local News

One person dead after fatal crash Monday in Grant County

by Ian Randall0

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died and two children were injured in a Monday crash.

The office says the crash occurred in the west 4000 block of 300 South. Life savings measures were performed on the driver, 41-year-old Maria Evans of Sims, Indiana, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two children were transported to a local hospital and then transferred to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment. They are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details have been released.

Related posts

Medical device manufacturer expanding US HQ in Huntington

WOWO News

Building Collapses on Car Chased by Police

WOWO News

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 60 years in deadly stabbing

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.