Deadly Head-On Crash Involving Semi Under Investigation in Jay County

JAY COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Jay County that left three people dead and several others seriously injured.

The crash happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Road 67 and County Road 550 East. According to Indiana State Police, a semi tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on State Road 67 when it failed to stop for a slowed semi ahead of it.

Investigators say the semi swerved into the westbound lane and struck a full-size van head-on. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say additional victims were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening and serious injuries.

Indiana State Police say the Critical Incident Reconstruction Team is working with the Commercial Vehicle Division, the Jay County Sheriff’s Department and the Jay County Coroner to determine the cause of the crash.

The names of those killed have not been released. Police say identifications are pending confirmation by the Jay County Coroner and notification of family members.

State police say the investigation remains active and additional information will be released when it becomes available.