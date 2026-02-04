Driver Hospitalized After DeKalb County Roadway Crash

AUBURN, IND. (WOWO) DeKalb County deputies are investigating a crash that sent one driver to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of County Road 50. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons.

Investigators say the vehicle struck a mailbox and then hit a power pole, causing power lines to fall onto the vehicle. The driver was transported by Parkview EMS to a hospital to be checked for injuries.

Police say seventy-seven-year-old Paul VanLeuven of Auburn was involved in the crash but was not injured. No passengers or pedestrians were hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.