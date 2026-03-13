Debate Erupts in Ohio Hearing on Gender Identity and Parenting

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) A debate over transgender identity highlighted the first legislative hearing on a bill that would change how Ohio’s child welfare agencies handle cases involving gender identity and parenting decisions.

Members of the Ohio House Judiciary Committee discussed House Bill 693 during a hearing at the Statehouse in Columbus.

The proposal, sponsored by Republican lawmakers Gary Click of Vickery and Josh Williams of Sylvania, would establish in state law that a parent’s decision to raise a child consistent with their sex assigned at birth cannot be considered abuse, neglect, or contrary to the child’s best interests.

During the hearing, Democratic Representative Eric Synenberg asked the sponsors whether they acknowledge that transgender people exist, prompting a discussion about gender dysphoria and differing views on gender identity.

Click said he recognizes that some children experience gender dysphoria but said he does not believe people are born in the wrong body. Williams said he believes some individuals identify as the opposite sex but described that belief as incorrect.

Supporters say the legislation is intended to prevent government agencies from investigating parents solely because they decline to affirm a child’s gender identity.

Under the bill, child welfare agencies could not open abuse or neglect investigations if the only allegation is that a parent refused to recognize a child’s gender identity. The proposal would also bar agencies from proactively screening children for sexual orientation or gender identity or maintaining databases tracking that information.

Democratic lawmakers on the committee raised concerns about how the policy could affect transgender youth and the ability of child welfare agencies to evaluate a child’s safety. Representative Beryl Brown Piccolantonio questioned language in the measure referencing parental alienation and its use in family law cases.

Williams said the bill would not prevent authorities from investigating abuse or criminal conduct.

The legislation follows earlier action by Ohio lawmakers on transgender-related policies. In 2024, the Ohio General Assembly approved a ban on gender-transition treatments for minors that was also sponsored by Click.

That law is currently under review by the Ohio Supreme Court.

House Bill 693 remains in the committee process, where lawmakers are expected to hear additional testimony from supporters and opponents in future hearings, according to WCMH-TV.