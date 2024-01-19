Tax Help Available To Hoosiers In Need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tax time is upon us once again and for those who need help in filing, the state is once again offering a bevy of resources.

Hoosiers as a whole can call 2-1-1 for free and confidential local tax assistance via the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program which helps those who make $60,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need help in preparing their own tax returns.

Volunteers with VITA will provide basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. No application is needed for the service. A link to learn more about the program can be found here.