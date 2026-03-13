Michigan Reports Third Pediatric Flu Death This Season

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan health officials say a third child has died from influenza this season while the state also confirms its first measles case of the year.

Kent County health officials reported the pediatric flu death Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to three children who have died from influenza-related illness this season.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services say influenza activity in the state has remained elevated during what has been described as one of the most severe flu seasons in recent years.

State data shows more than 7,000 flu-related hospitalizations have been reported in Michigan this season, along with more than 100 outbreaks in long-term care facilities and schools.

Health officials say vaccination rates remain relatively low, with about 26.7 percent of Michigan residents receiving a flu shot this season.

At the same time, the state confirmed its first measles case of 2026 in an unvaccinated adult in southeast Michigan.

Public health officials say the infected person visited several locations in the Ypsilanti and Canton areas between March 4 and March 8, potentially exposing others to the highly contagious virus.

Doctors say early symptoms of measles can resemble a common cold, including fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. The more recognizable rash associated with the disease typically appears several days later.

Health officials say most residents are protected through the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, but they warn that lower vaccination rates in some communities increase the risk of outbreaks.

The cases were reported by Bridge Michigan.