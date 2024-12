DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO) – A Decatur greenhouse went up in flames over the weekend, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The Decatur Fire Department was dispatched to The Grainery Greenhouse on N 1st St. at around 3:45 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Decatur Fire Department, no injuries were reported in the fire.

However, they say the greenhouse did face significant damage.

21 Alive News says investigators are still working to determine what may have caused the fire.