FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash involving a Citilink bus and another vehicle left several people injured on Friday.

Reports say witnesses told police that the bus had a green light while heading down Lafayette Street, though a vehicle coming from East Lewis street hit it.

Approximately eight people were on the bus during the incident. At least one person is in serious condition.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.