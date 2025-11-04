Deer Collisions Spike as Breeding Season Peaks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is advising motorists to exercise caution on the roads this deer season. According to OSHP, deer-related crashes typically increase in early November due to peak breeding season and the end of daylight saving time.

Deer are most active at dawn and dusk, the times when visibility is lower and many people are commuting. The Highway Patrol recommends several safety measures for drivers:

Be aware of the time: Deer are most active between sunset and sunrise.

Scan the road: Look beyond your headlights for deer along the roadsides.

Expect groups: If one deer is seen, others may be nearby.

Brake, don’t swerve: Swerving can increase the risk of a serious crash.

After a crash: Pull over safely and contact 911 or the nearest patrol post; do not approach injured deer.

Col. Charles Jones, superintendent of OSHP, emphasized the importance of proactive driving: “The safety of Ohio’s motorists is our top priority, and that means being proactive about seasonal hazards like deer activity. Slow down, stay alert, and always be prepared to stop.”

Since 2020, Ohio has reported 108,047 deer-involved crashes, including 48 fatal incidents resulting in 49 deaths. Motorcyclists represent only 1% of these crashes but account for 81% of the fatalities.

OSHP advises all drivers to follow speed limits, eliminate distractions, and remain vigilant for wildlife to reduce the risk of collisions.