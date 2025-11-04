November 4, 2025
Stolen Car Chase Ends at Taco Bell Drive-Thru in Indy

by Brian Ford0
openverse.com

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WOWO) — A juvenile female was arrested after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle and crashing into a Taco Bell drive-thru, injuring a truck driver.

The incident began when officers attempted to pull over the stolen car. The driver fled, leading to a pursuit that ended when the vehicle collided with the drive-thru menu at Taco Bell.

A truck driver was hospitalized in serious but stable condition following the crash. The juvenile suspect was apprehended after a brief foot chase and taken into custody.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

