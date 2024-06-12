Monday stabbing victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The victim in a fatal stabbing in an apartment on Fletcher Avenue Monday has been identified.

62-year-old Troy Madison’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Madison is the 17th homicide in Allen County this year.

Previous coverage below:

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that court documents show the suspect and victim were arguing over crack cocaine before the incident.

Witnesses and the victim were allegedly drinking and smoking crack in the apartment before 47-year-old Yvonne Broadnax arrived and gave the victim $20 for crack.

The victim left and then returned a short time later with the $20 bill and no drugs.

Police found the victim dead with a stab wound to the neck, and Broadnax is in custody.