Defiance Storm Damage

Several severe thunderstorms tore through Defiance, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread damage and prompting a National Weather Service survey to determine if a tornado touched down.

Nearly 2,000 FirstEnergy customers lost power, including much of downtown, as trees were uprooted and power lines fell.

Riverside Cemetery was temporarily closed due to fallen trees, with officials hoping to reopen it once conditions are safe. City leaders say most roads have reopened and power has largely been restored.

Officials briefly issued a state of emergency before lifting it later that night. Cleanup efforts continue, as residents and crews work together to clear debris and repair damage across the city.