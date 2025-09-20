Defiance Woman Killed in Fulton County Crash; Two Others Injured

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) — A Defiance woman was killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 109 in Fulton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. near milepost 13 in Pike Township. Investigators reported that a 2016 Chevy Equinox driven by Holly E. Rutherford, 40, of Defiance, was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line and struck an oncoming Oshkosh concrete truck driven by Maxson S. Ocke, 34, of Toledo.

Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle was taken by EMS to St. Vincent’s Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Ocke was transported to Fulton County Health Center with moderate injuries.

Authorities said all three people involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The highway was closed for about four hours but has since reopened.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Lyons Fire and EMS, Fulton County EMS, Life Flight, and the Delta Fire Department.

Troopers reminded motorists to always wear seat belts and to avoid impaired or distracted driving.