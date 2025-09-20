ISP Captain Erv Faulk Retires After Nearly 42 Years in Law Enforcement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Nearly 42 years after pinning on his badge, Captain Erwin “Erv” Faulk has signed off for the final time with the Indiana State Police.

Faulk, a Hendricks County native, officially retired this week after a career that spanned four decades, countless assignments, and a lasting impact on law enforcement communications across Indiana.

A 1970s graduate of Cascade High School and Indiana University, Faulk first got his start in policing as an IU Cadet Officer while studying criminal justice. Just months after earning his degree, he joined the 41st Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in August 1983. By Christmas Day that year, he was sworn in as a trooper at the Putnamville Post, covering Hendricks, Morgan, and Putnam counties.

Over the years, Faulk’s work took him from roadside patrols to statewide operations. In the 1990s, he became part of the Criminal Drug Interdiction team, which seized thousands of pounds of marijuana, cocaine and heroin — along with millions in drug proceeds. That effort earned the Governor’s 1994 Exemplary Award.

Promotions soon followed. As a sergeant, Faulk coordinated trooper assignments for some of Indiana’s biggest events, including the Indianapolis 500, the Brickyard 400, Formula One races, and the Indiana State Fair. By 2005, he was leading the Indianapolis Post as lieutenant, before earning the rank of captain in 2007.

In that role, Faulk helped overhaul the way troopers communicate. Under his leadership, ISP consolidated its 18 dispatch centers into six regional hubs, modernized operations with computer-aided dispatch technology, and integrated the state’s 911 system. Troopers in the field gained real-time location tracking and even the ability to update radio programming remotely — a leap forward in safety and efficiency.

On his final day in uniform, Sept. 18, Faulk received one more honor: induction into the Indiana Traffic Safety All-Pro Hall of Fame at the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s 2025 Traffic Safety All-Pros Award Ceremony at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colleagues say his retirement marks the end of an era, but for Faulk, the next chapter means more time with family, friends, and well-earned vacations.