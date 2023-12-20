DeKalb County school board member accuses president of bullying

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) — A DeKalb Central school board member accused the board’s president of “bullying behavior and intimidation” Tuesday. According to KPC News, Valerie Armstrong read a prepared statement at the end of a board meeting which references a set of comments president Greg Lantz made after a work session on Dec. 14.

Lantz said Armstrong “has a history” of struggling to keep content confidential that has been discussed during executive sessions.

Armstrong responded, accusing Lantz of “screaming” at her in the past and says Lantz is the culprit of creating a “toxic” environment.

For more full quotes and background on this story, read KPC’s article here.