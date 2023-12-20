Sweetwater’s donation to Easterseals Arc supports music therapy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Sweetwater recently made a gift worth more than $28,000 to Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana. The majority of the gift is comprised of musical instruments and funding that that will expand the Easterseals Arc music therapy program.

“It’s truly our pleasure to help enhance such an impactful program,” said Jeff Ostermann, Sweetwater senior vice president and chief people officer. “We’ve been a longtime supporter of Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, and this latest donation will help ensure that hundreds more individuals whom they serve can participate in the healing and hopeful power of music.”

The musical instruments donated today include keyboards, drum sets, guitars, small percussion instruments, ukeleles, and more. They will be used for music therapy sessions at Easterseals Arc in Fort Wayne, Easterseals RISE in Angola, and Cardinal Services in Warsaw.

Music therapy gives participants opportunities for self-expression, creativity, socialization and enjoyment. Activities in music therapy help develop fine motor skills, communication skills, social skills and academic skills.

“We have been blessed to have support from Sweetwater for many years,” said Donna Elbrecht, Easterseals Arc CEO. “Our participants love everything related to music – playing, singing, dancing – and this opportunity to expand music therapy is a perfect synergy of our purpose and Sweetwater’s passion.”

In addition to supporting music therapy, Sweetwater’s gift also includes sponsorships for two fundraising events that will support operations throughout Easterseals Arc’s wide range of programs and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.