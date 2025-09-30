Four Indiana Cities Rank Among the Best Small Cities in America

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) – WalletHub has done a study on the best small cities in America, and Indiana made the list not once or twice but four total times. We Hoosiers have been aware of our smaller cities’ charm for years; we’ve perfected that sweet spot between big-city buzz and small-town comfort. Think vibrant downtowns with trendy coffee shops, historic theaters, and art walks, but without the gridlock or chaos. In Indiana’s small cities, you’ll find neighborhoods where people still wave from their porches, but also enjoy craft breweries, boutique shopping, and hometown festivals that feel like a community block party. It’s modern living wrapped in a neighborly hug.

In the top 10 cities alone, Indiana claims three spots, and in the top 5, Indiana is mentioned twice.

Turns out Indiana isn’t just corn. Noblesville slid in at No. 19, Fishers snagged the No. 6 spot, Westfield strutted into the Top 5, and Carmel didn’t just win in Indiana; it claimed the crown as the No. 1 small city in the entire country.

The boom in small cities goes to show that Hoosiers prefer lower costs of living and slower paces for their lives than living in our bigger metro areas, but they still enjoy the amenities of metro areas, as all four cities are suburbs of Indianapolis.