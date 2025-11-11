DeKalb County Veterans Memorial Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony On Veterans Day

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) — The DeKalb County Veterans Memorial was officially dedicated on Veterans Day with a ribbon-cutting ceremony honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Located at 398 E 9th Street in Auburn, the new memorial stands as a lasting tribute to local veterans from all branches of service. Community members, veterans, and local officials gathered Monday morning to commemorate the occasion and pay tribute to those who have defended the nation’s freedom.

Speakers reflected on the sacrifices of service members and the importance of remembering their courage. The event also highlighted the collaborative effort that made the memorial possible — from local veterans’ organizations and community volunteers to generous donations from area residents and businesses.

The ceremony concluded with the cutting of the ribbon, marking the official opening of the memorial to the public. Visitors are invited to stop by and view the monument, which features engraved names, flags, and symbolic elements representing each branch of the military.