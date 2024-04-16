Delay the Farm Bill?

Senator Roger Marshall, has suggested Congress should wait until a Republican-led Senate is in power to create the next farm bill. The Kansas Republican says Congress may need to pass another one-year extension instead, then write the next bill once Republicans take over the Senate, if they take over the Senate. Marshall made the comments on the sidelines of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission’s 2024 Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference. Marshall says, “I think we will have a better farm bill for the farmer if we have a Republican majority [in the Senate] and a Republican president in the White House.” In that scenario, Marshall claims the farm bill will be better for the farmer. Democrats are resistant to nutrition and climate-related conservation cuts to fund crop insurance programs. However, Marshall claims there must be cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program because “there are “healthy adult men who have not worked for years” receiving benefits.