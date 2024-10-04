October 4, 2024
The Delphi Murders Trial Is Now Estimated To Cost Over 4 Million Dollars

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO) — The Carroll County Council will be asked to approve the additional $2.2 million at a meeting Oct, 17th at the courthouse.

The Carroll County auditor posted a public notice this week that officials are asking the county council for a new $2.4 million appropriation, which is not already in this year’s budget, to pay for the trial.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, two more weeks have been added to the trial since the first cost estimate.

That’s two more weeks of transportation, hotel rooms, and food for the jury and the judge’s staff brought in from Allen County.

The meeting is open to public comment.

