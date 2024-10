DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man was arrested Friday morning for an alleged sexual assault.

24-year-old James Mansfield is being charged with attempted rape and strangulation. Reports say the alleged victim was someone familiar with Mansfield.

Reports say he was arrested Friday morning after an investigation into the incident shorly before 1 a.m. that morning.

Mansfield was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.